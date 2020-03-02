Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

By March 2, 2020

Mar 1, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes up for a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night's NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Charlotte)

41 points, 17-28 FG, 6-7 FT, 1 3PT, 20 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal

Giannis is rounding into form, isn’t he?!

 

