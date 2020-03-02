The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Genc Pllana +500 over Kevin Newman II
Notable New Champions:
- ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing Champion: Janet Todd
- ONE Muay Thai Strawweight Champion: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao
- Titan Fighting Championship Welterweight Champion: Mike Graves
- King of Kings World Featherweight Champion: Pok Bill
- WBC Diamond Welterweight Champion: Mikey Garcia
- WBA World Junior Bantamweight Champion: Roman Gonzalez
- Enfusion 67kg World Champion: Mohammed Boutasaa
- Grapplefest 70kg Champion: Kade Ruotolo
- WBA Asia Flyweight Champion: Jeny Boy Boca
- WBA Asia Junior Bantamweight Champion: Adrian Lerasan
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- The Weight of Gold: Unreal. You’re challenging for the UFC championship for the very first time, the dream of a lifetime, main-eventing, and you can’t even make weight?! You’re two-and-a-half pounds over? C’mon, man. Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez, who failed in his third attempt to claim the UFC Flyweight championship. Of course, Figueiredo could not win the title after losing it on the scale, so I’d imagine whomever he faces next will be for gold.
- CHOCOLATITO LIVES!: HE’S BACK! Counted out and left for dead by some after his back-to-back defeats to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Roman Gonzalez battled back to get back into title contention, and found his huckleberry in Khalid Yafai, who had wanted this for a while. Well, be careful what you wish for, as Gonzalez put Yafai down for good in the ninth round, becoming a world champion for the first time in over three years.
- Three Strikes, You’re Out: For the third time, Serhiy Adamchuk fell to Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao, the second time for the Glory Featherweight championship. It was definitive, and until there’s a new champion, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen anytime soon, I doubt Adamchuk gets another look at Petch’s gold again.
