Combat

Fight of the Day: Israel Adesanya vs. Simon Marcus

Fight of the Day: Israel Adesanya vs. Simon Marcus

Combat

Fight of the Day: Israel Adesanya vs. Simon Marcus

By March 3, 2020

By: |

 

Date: February 16, 2014
Card: Kunlun Fight 2
Championship(s):
Venue: Henan Provincial Stadium
Location: Zhengzhou, China

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home