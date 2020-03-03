Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Rudy Gobert

March 3, 2020

Feb 28, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends against Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Rudy Gobert – Utah (vs Cleveland)

20 points, 8-9 FG, 4-4 FT, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 5 blocks

Gobert was at his menacing best last night.

 

