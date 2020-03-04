Combat

Fight of the Day: Carmen Basilio vs. Tony DeMarco II

Fight of the Day: Carmen Basilio vs. Tony DeMarco II

Combat

Fight of the Day: Carmen Basilio vs. Tony DeMarco II

By March 4, 2020

By: |

 

Date: November 30, 1955
Card:
Championship(s): World Welterweight Championship (Basilio)
Venue: Boston Garden
Location: Boston, Massachusetts

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home