WWE NXT Results (03/04): NXT Results: Two Steel Cage Matches, Austin Theory Shines, More

Tonight’s show starts with a steel cage match and that is the same way it will end. Two ladies embroiled in a heated feud for months now enter the steel structure first.

Steel Cage Match: Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

Nox had the match won on multiple occasions, but Raquel Gonzalez did her best to keep Kai in it. Finally, Gonzalez used the cage door to pin Nox between it and the cage wall as she tried to exit by climbing out. With Nox literally stuck, Kai was able to crawl out the open cage door to win the match.

Finn Balor talks about WALTER and how his hand has been forced by the Imperium. He tells WALTER that he is “not going to like my reaction”.

Rhea Ripley is shown sitting inside Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and site of WrestleMania 36. She talks about her dream of being on the grandest stage and talks about how Ric Flair used to say “to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man”. Ripley that at WrestleMania, she will be the best because she’s “going to beat the best” when she faces Charlotte.

Chelsea Green w/ Robert Stone vs. Shotzi Blackheart: Qualifying match for No.1 contender’s Ladder match

The winner of this match would qualify for the Ladder match that will determine a No.1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay.

Green was able to get the pinfall after hitting Blackheart with her “Unprettier” finishing move.

Keith Lee comes out to address the crowd but shortly into his speech, he is interrupted by Cameron Grimes. Grimes says that if anyone should get a North American Title shot, it should be him. Lee shoves Grimes and knocks him out of the ring and says that if he wants a title shot, he’s got one.

The @FullSail crowd was extremely rude tonight. And then @RealKeithLee sneak attacks me?! Next week I'm the new North American Champion! https://t.co/aZZmrnuE2p — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) March 5, 2020

Austin Theory is shown outside the arena earlier in the day and calls himself one of the greatest of all-time in NXT despite his young career to this point. Isaiah Scott comes up, miffed at what he said, and challenges him to a match tonight.

Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Fish and O’Reilly get back to the winner’s circle after losing their NXT Tag Team titles. They were able to catch Lorcan with their High-Low finisher for the win.

After the match, Fish and O’Reilly talk about how they want their tag team titles back and soon after, the champions, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne come out. The champions don’t seem to be opposed to a rematch, but suddenly, they are attacked from behind by the Grizzled Young Veterans.

They say that the Undisputed Era’s time has come and gone and that they are the most deserved team of a title shot.

Austin Theory vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

This was a good match between two of NXT’s bright young stars. Theory hit the “ATL” to get the pin after raking the eyes of Scott.

Mauro Ranallo has a sit-down interview with Johnny Gargano, trying to figure out why he double-crossed Tommaso Ciampa. Gargano gets testy with Ranallo and Ranallo leaves the interview, not wanting to put up with Gargano’s attitude. Gargano looks at the camera and says that next week, he and Ciampa are going to settle things his way.

Two title matches are announced for next week’s edition of NXT. Keith Lee will defend the North American Title against Cameron Grimes and The Broserweights, Riddle and Dunne, will put the NXT Tag Team titles on the line against Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

Steel Cage Match: Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong

In the night’s main event, Velveteen Dream and Strong renewed their bitter rivalry but toward the end of the match, Adam Cole got into the cage. Dream actually threw Strong out of the cage through the door, giving him the win.

But that was not his concern. He wanted to get his hands on Cole, the NXT champion. And he did just that. After laying into Cole, Dream hit the “Dream Valley Driver” onto a chair before picking up the belt and taking a good, hard look at it. Cole got back to his feet, only for Dream to lay him out with a shot to the head with the belt.