NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

By March 5, 2020

By: |

Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots past New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

 

Luka Doncic – Dallas (vs New Orleans)

30 points, 9-20 FG, 8-13 FT, 4 3PTs, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

In a preview of the future of the NBA, Doncic outdueled Zion Williamson.

 

