NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kyle Lowry

By March 6, 2020

Mar 5, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kyle Lowry – Toronto (vs Golden State)

26 points, 6-14 FG, 10-10 FT, 4 3PTs, 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals

The old dog still has plenty of bite.

 

