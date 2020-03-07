Giannis Antetokounmpo snubs Lakers, walks directly into locker room after loss (Video)

Bucks

March 7, 2020

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a reputation for being a fierce competitor, and he showed that following Friday’s 113-103 loss to the Lakers at Staples Center.

And it’s one thing to talk some trash on the court, but what Giannis did on Friday night really wasn’t a good look for him.

It’s unclear why, but Giannis walked right off the court after the loss — not even thinking about shaking hands with his opponents.

This isn’t behavior we’re used to seeing from Giannis, and we know he’s a competitor, but he’s gotta be better than that.

