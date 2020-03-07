Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Aron Baynes

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Aron Baynes

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Aron Baynes

By March 7, 2020

By: |

Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes (46) reacts during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Aron Baynes – Phoenix (vs Portland)

37 points, 12-23 FG, 4-4 FT, 9 3PTs, 16 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks

What a night for Baynes.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home