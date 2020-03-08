Giannis Antetokounmpo and brother Thanasis get into heated altercation with Greek fan (Video)

It’s a well-known fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers are extremely close, and keep in contact daily.

And while Giannis may play on a different team than his brother, Thanasis, the two teamed up to put an angry heckler in their place after Friday’s Bucks-Lakers game at Staples Center.

It was interesting, because the fan was Greek, as are the Antetokounmpo brothers, but for some reason, he began trash talking them on their way to the locker room after the game. And they didn’t back down, either, giving the fan a piece of their mind.

Giannis and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo got into heated exchange with a fan on the way to the locker room after their loss to the #Lakers pic.twitter.com/fnMKM92Z8A — Lauren A. Jones (@LoJoMedia) March 7, 2020

The fan should’ve just kept his mouth shut. He had no business approaching the Antetokounmpo bros.