NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Trae Young

By March 10, 2020

Mar 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes against Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Trae Young – Atlanta (vs Charlotte)

31 points, 11-25 FG, 3-4 FT, 6 3PTs, 4 rebounds, 16 assists

Young keeps putting up eye-popping numbers for the Hawks

 

