WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (3/13): First Time Ever At The Performance Center, Rob Gronkowski Rumors Addressed, John Cena, Paige And Jeff Hardy Appear

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown was originally going to be held in Detroit but the location was changed to the Performance Center in Orlando Florida. This episode advertised the returns of Paige and Jeff Hardy along with an appearance from John Cena.

Triple H opened the show by welcoming everyone to the Performance Center. He explained what the Performance Center does for future stars. He said all the stars that have trained there will come back to perform. He welcomes everyone to the show with the camera showing an empty venue.

Sasha Banks and Bayley come out before Sasha’s match and say that they don’t care if there’s thousands of fans or nobody, they are here to compete. Bayley asks Triple H who is commentating alongside with Michael Cole where Paige is as they talk trash about her. Triple H says that she is having travel issues. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross come out and challenge Sasha and Bayley. Bayley accepts their challenge.

Sasha Banks and Bayley Defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Michael Cole welcomes Roman Reigns to the ring. Roman comes out and sits next to Michael Cole. Roman says last year was a blast and he’s blessed to finally be back in the main event. Cole asks what he says to the critics who says he doesn’t deserve the main event spot at WrestleMania. He says he’s busted his ass and does what he comes to do every time he steps into the ring. He says he has dedicated his life for this craft and groomed for this since he was a little boy. He says he will whoop Goldberg’s ass and win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Kayla Braxton tells the new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn that his interview has been bumped. He says it doesn’t matter he is going to celebrate his win some more. Jeff Hardy is interviewed and says he has a lot more to prove to the WWE. King Corbin interrupts and mocks Hardy for his past dealings with alcohol. Hardy challenges him to a match tonight. Elias tries to play a song for Corbin but Corbin wants nothing to do with him.

Daniel Bryan confronts Drew Gulak and tells Drew that he is still willing to learn and asks if Drew is still willing to teach. Sami Zayn, Nakamura and Cesaro confront them. Sami says Daniel is now reduced to getting wrestling tips from Drew Gulak after losing to The Fiend. Cesaro backs him up after Bryan goes right up to Sami. Bryan challenges Cesaro to a match for later on.

A replay of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match is shown.

Miz and Morrison are in the ring after the replay ends. They brag about their victory inside the Elimination Chamber. They ask for anyone to speak now for who disagrees that they are the best tag team in the world. They say they are the greatest tag team of the 21st century and tells everyone watching at home to be jealous.

Michael Cole and Triple H interview Mojo Rawley at the commentary table and he announces that the rumors are true that Rob Gronkowski is in talks with WWE. He says Gronkowski will be on SmackDown next week.

Daniel Bryan Defeated Cesaro

Nakamura attacks Daniel Bryan after the match. Gulak makes the save but all three of them throw Gulak into the steel steps. Daniel Bryan takes out Nakamura with a suicide dive. Sami, Cesaro and Nakamura retreat as Bryan checks on Gulak.

Jeff Hardy Defeated Baron Corbin

Triple H says the fans may not be there physically but they are here watching. He says the WWE gives us the best performers in the world and entertains everyone across the world. He then says WWE: Now, Then, Forever.

John Cena is interviewed by Michael Cole in the ring. John says he thanks everyone at home for watching, he misses them all and everyone on FOX. He responds to Bray saying that he blames John for causing his downward spiral. He says Bray got lazy after his loss. He says people claims he always wins even though he has had major setbacks himself. He says he owns up for his setbacks but everyone blames somebody for their setbacks and don’t get back up, that’s why people don’t claim he is buried for his setbacks. He accepted the challenge because Bray is not the future. John says he wants to invest in people that have earned it. He took the match because he wants to end Bray who is over priced and over hyped. Bray shows up and says it’s good to see him again. Bray says he has him all wrong and that he is not sick but John is. Bray says John Cena cares about John Cena. He says John only cares about his spotlight. Bray says that John took something from him 6 years ago. Bray says he stopped fighting the voices and listened to them to turn into the FireFly Fun House. He says The Fiend put him back together. He says WrestleMania is going to be a slaughter and tells John to let him in.

The show goes off the air with footage of The Fiend. The show goes to black as Bray’s laugh is heard.