Kyler Murray's tweet shows he's elated over DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson trade

By March 16, 2020

The Arizona Cardinals acquired one of the top wide receivers in the NFL via trade on Monday, and no one was happier than the team’s quarterback.

Rookie signal-caller Kyler Murray — the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft — didn’t have much around him to work with, especially in looking at tight ends and receivers. Not only that, he was forced to operate behind a lackluster offensive line.

But now he’s getting a shiny new toy to play with.

The Cardinals traded for Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, giving up a second-round pick and David Johnson to do so. The two teams will also swap fourth-round picks.

How’s Murray feel about his new teammate? His tweet says it all.

Cardinals fans are likely echoing that sentiment.

