Rudy Gobert provides update on coronavirus recovery

Jazz big man Rudy Gobert shook up the American sports world when he became the first athlete to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gobert had openly mocked the virus beforehand, which made it interesting that he’d be the first to test positive for it, but that’s what happened. As soon as news of his test was made public, the NBA elected to suspend its season, for at least 30 days.

His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for the virus, and he reportedly was not happy with Gobert over it.

In the meantime, Gobert has come out and provided an update on his condition.

“Hey, what’s up everyone? It’s Rudy Gobert. Just wanted to give you guys a little update. I’m going to start by saying thank you to all of the people that have been supportive and for all the positive energy. It really means a lot. As for myself, I’ve been feeling a little better every single day thanks to the healthcare people of Utah and Oklahoma City and all of the great people around me.

As you may already know, I just want to make sure to remind you guys to keep washing your hands frequently with soap and water. Try to avoid touching your face, your nose, your eyes, and, of course, try to avoid making any unnecessary contact with people.

It’s all about protecting yourself and the people around you. I wish I would have took this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else is going to do so, because we can do it together. Take care and stay safe.”

We wish him well in his recovery.