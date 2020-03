Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Golf

The Skill Code: RX-Distance and Direction — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Cut — Gold Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Personalities — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Slugfests — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time: 10-1 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 6 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

Wired-Stadium Series: Penguins vs. Flyers — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

The Russian Five — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Willie — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.

90 Years of Stories: Diego Rodriguez — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

90 Years of Stories: Undiano Mallenco — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

World Sport — CNN International, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

A Shot in the Dark — FS1, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight