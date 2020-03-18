Christian Pulisic's first-ever TikTok was a funny epic fail (Video)

US Men’s National Team star striker Christian Pulisic may be one of the best finishers the program has ever had, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he bats 1.000.

Practice makes perfect, and that’s the approach Pulisic will need to take in regards to his social media management, as his first TikTok post did not go well.

Pulisic attempted to show off a bit for his followers, posting a video of himself juggling a soccer ball from a variety of different angles, busting out some cool tricks.

The problem for him is that he tripped over the ball, and wiped out, for a pretty funny fail.

Ouch.