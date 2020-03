Thursday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s — Round 1

Richmond Tigers vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 4 a.m.

College Basketball

SportsCenter Special: College Basketball’s Greatest of All-Time — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: St,-Pierre vs. Condit — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: UFC 181: Hendricks vs. Lawler II — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Woodley vs. Thompson — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Light Heavy Hitters — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 6 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

Names on the Cup — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.

90 Years of Stories: LaLiga’s Journeyman Miquel Soler — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

90 Years of Stories: Larranga vs. Gorriz — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

World Sport — CNN International, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight