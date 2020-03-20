Champions Roll Call: Bellator

Combat

With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions.  We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.

A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.

Heavyweight Ryan Bader 27-5 0 defenses
Light Heavyweight Ryan Bader 27-5 1 defense
Middleweight Vacant
Welterweight Douglas Lima 32-7 0 defenses
Lightweight Patricio Freire 30-4 0 defenses
Featherweight Patricio Freire 30-4 3 defenses
Bantamweight Vacant
Women’s Featherweight Cristiane Justino 22-2 0 defenses
Women’s Flyweight Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-0 4 defenses
Women’s Strawweight Vacant

