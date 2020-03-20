WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (3/20): Rob Gronkowski Appears, Goldberg And Roman Reigns Contract Signing, And More

This edition took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando Florida once again due to the current outbreak. The show featured an appearance from Rob Gronkowski and the contract signing between Goldberg and Roman Reigns for their match at WrestleMania 36.

Michael Cole is in the ring and reminds everyone that WrestleMania 36 will be a two night event and will start on Saturday April 4th. He also says that the newest WWE signee will be hosting WrestleMania this year. Mojo Rawley joins Cole and Mojo tells Cole to get hyped as he is introducing Rob. Mojo introduces Gronkowski and he makes his way to the ring. Rob Gronkowski says he has been to sold out shows and he has been to FCW to support Mojo. He says WrestleMania might not have no fans this year but he is still hyped for it. Mojo and Rob get hyped up but get interrupted by King Corbin. Corbin tells Rob to bow down to him. Rob refuses. Corbin tells Rob that he is stronger and better than Gronkowski. He warns him but then Elias comes out. Elias says he wants Corbin to listen to his song. Elias sings that Gronkowski is going to spike him like a football. Corbin cuts him off and threatens Gronkowski. Rob pushes Corbin down. Corbin goes to attack him until Elias attacks Corbin and throws him out of the ring. Gronkowski announces that Elias will face Corbin at WrestleMania 36.

Daniel Bryan And Drew Gulak Defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak stretch backstage after the match. Sami Zayn, Nakamura and Cesaro confront them about the win being a fluke and calls Drew Gulak. Daniel Bryan challenges Sami Zayn to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against him and Drew Gulak at WrestleMania. Sami says that if Drew can beat Shinsuke next week then the match is on.

Michael Cole is about to interview Paige on Skype until Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupt. Paige says she is tired of seeing them run down the women’s locker room. She tells them that they lack courage. Bayley says she has beaten everyone and says Paige can’t beat her because she could never compete again. Paige says she told the people at FOX to announce her opponent at WrestleMania. She announces that Bayley will defend against Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Naomi. Banks calls Paige a bitch and wants to fight her. Paige says it will be a six pack elimination match for SmackDown Women’s Championship as Bayley will take on Lacey Evans, Naomi, Dana Brooke, Tamina and Sasha Banks.

They show the full Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena match from WrestleMania 30.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are interviewed about Asuka interfering in their match last week. Alexa challenges Asuka to a match next week.

The Miz and John Morrison host The Dirt Sheet. They ask who should they defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against at WrestleMania. They make fun of The Uso’s, New Day and Heavy Machinery. They think they should have the night off. Heavy Machinery comes out for their match against the champs.

The Miz and John Morrison Defeated Heavy Machinery By DQ.

Otis repeatedly attacks Morrison and Miz with the chair. Tucker restrains him.

Michael Cole introduces Roman Reigns and Goldberg for their contract signing. Goldberg says he didn’t think Roman would have the balls to come out and challenge him. Roman says he’s beaten Triple H, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will be no different. He says he’ll take back the title he’s never lost. Goldberg says Roman will be the next victim. They sign the contract. Roman flips over the table and the two go face to face.

The show ends with both men staring each other down in a tense stare down.