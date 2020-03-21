Willson Contreras, brother William try 'batting practice' with nerf gun instead (Video)

MLB players are doing whatever they can to keep in shape during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as training facilities are closed, as well as gyms and performance centers.

Some guys are going old-school, taking to youth baseball diamonds or high schools, to stand at the dish and hit some balls. Others are even flocking to batting cages or the like to get some extra swings.

As for Cubs slugger Willson Contreras, well, he used an orthodox method to keep his swing fresh and fluid. Him and his brother, William, used a nerf gun to “pitch” to each other, while they attempted to swing and make solid contact.

My brother and I just figure out how to stay ready for 2020 🔥🔥🔥#CORONAQUARENTINE pic.twitter.com/FCoS4Lvuxz — Willson Contreras (@WContreras40) March 20, 2020

That’s one way to keep in shape.