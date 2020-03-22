Combat

Champions Roll Call: Women's Boxing: Junior Lightweight-Junior Atomweight

Champions Roll Call: Women's Boxing: Junior Lightweight-Junior Atomweight

Combat

Champions Roll Call: Women's Boxing: Junior Lightweight-Junior Atomweight

By March 22, 2020

By |

 

With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions.  We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.

A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.

 

WBA Junior Lightweight Hyun Mi Choi 17-0-1 8 defenses
WBC Junior Lightweight Terri Harper 10-0 0 defenses
WBC Interim Junior Lightweight Katharina Thanderz 13-0 0 defenses
IBF Junior Lightweight Maïva Hamadouche 21-1 5 defenses
WBO Junior Lightweight Ewa Brodnicka 18-0 5 defenses
WBA Featherweight Jelena Mrdjenovich 40-10-2 4 defenses
WBC Featherweight Jelena Mrdjenovich 40-10-2 4 defenses
WBC Interim Featherweight Amanda Serrano 38-1-1 0 defenses
IBF Featherweight Jennifer Han 18-3-1 3 defenses
IBF Interim Featherweight Sarah Mahfoud 10-0 0 defenses
WBO Featherweight Amanda Serrano 38-1-1 0 defenses
WBA Junior Featherweight Mayerlin Rivas 16-4-2 0 defenses
WBC Junior Featherweight Yamileth Mercado 15-2 0 defenses
IBF Junior Featherweight   Marcela Acuña 49-7-2 2 defenses
WBO Junior Featherweight Dina Thorslund 14-0 2 defenses
WBA Bantamweight Vacant
WBA Interim Bantamweight Jackie Nava 35-4-4 0 defenses
WBC Bantamweight Mariana Juárez 54-9-4 9 defenses
IBF Bantamweight María Cecilia Román 15-4-1 5 defenses
WBO Bantamweight Daniela Romina Bermúdez 28-3-3 5 defenses
WBA Junior Bantamweight Maribel Ramirez 13-9-2 1 defense
WBC Junior Bantamweight Guadalupe Martínez Guzmán 20-9 4 defenses
WBC Interim Junior Bantamweight Sonia Osorio 14-7-1 0 defenses
IBF Junior Bantamweight Jorgelina Guanini 9-1-2 1 defense
WBO Junior Bantamweight Miyo Yoshida 14-1 1 defense
WBA Flyweight Naoko Fujioka 18-2-1 3 defenses
WBA Interim Flyweight Seniesa Estrada 18-0 0 defenses
WBC Flyweight Ibeth Zamora Silva 30-6 1 defense
IBF Flyweight Leonela Paola Yúdica 16-0-3 7 defenses
WBO Flyweight Debora Anahí López 16-0-1 1 defense
WBA Junior Flyweight Yessica Bopp 31-1 17 defenses
WBA Interim Junior Flyweight Jessica Nery Plata 25-2 1 defense
WBC Junior Flyweight Yesenia Gómez 17-5-3 3 defenses
WBC Interim Junior Flyweight Kenia Enriquez 23-1 3 defenses
IBF Junior Flyweight Evelyn Nazarena Bermúdez 12-0-1 2 defenses
WBO Junior Flyweight Tenkai Tsunami 27-12-1 2 defenses
WBA Minimumweight Anabel Ortiz 31-3 12 defenses
WBC Minimumweight Tina Rupprecht 10-0-1 3 defenses
IBF Minimumweight Yokasta Valle 20-2 1 defense
WBO Minimumweight Vacant
WBA Junior Atomweight Monserrat Alarcón 13-4-2 2 defenses
WBC Junior Atomweight Fabiana Bytyqi 15-0-1 2 defenses
WBC Interim Junior Atomweight Louisa Hawton 10-2 0 defenses
IBF Junior Atomweight Saemi Hanagata 16-7-4
WBO Junior Atomweight Mika Iwakawa 9-5-1 1 defense

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home