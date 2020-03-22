Champions Roll Call: Women's Boxing: Junior Lightweight-Junior Atomweight

With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions. We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.

A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.

WBA Junior Lightweight Hyun Mi Choi 17-0-1 8 defenses WBC Junior Lightweight Terri Harper 10-0 0 defenses WBC Interim Junior Lightweight Katharina Thanderz 13-0 0 defenses IBF Junior Lightweight Maïva Hamadouche 21-1 5 defenses WBO Junior Lightweight Ewa Brodnicka 18-0 5 defenses

WBA Featherweight Jelena Mrdjenovich 40-10-2 4 defenses WBC Featherweight Jelena Mrdjenovich 40-10-2 4 defenses WBC Interim Featherweight Amanda Serrano 38-1-1 0 defenses IBF Featherweight Jennifer Han 18-3-1 3 defenses IBF Interim Featherweight Sarah Mahfoud 10-0 0 defenses WBO Featherweight Amanda Serrano 38-1-1 0 defenses

WBA Junior Featherweight Mayerlin Rivas 16-4-2 0 defenses WBC Junior Featherweight Yamileth Mercado 15-2 0 defenses IBF Junior Featherweight Marcela Acuña 49-7-2 2 defenses WBO Junior Featherweight Dina Thorslund 14-0 2 defenses

WBA Bantamweight Vacant WBA Interim Bantamweight Jackie Nava 35-4-4 0 defenses WBC Bantamweight Mariana Juárez 54-9-4 9 defenses IBF Bantamweight María Cecilia Román 15-4-1 5 defenses WBO Bantamweight Daniela Romina Bermúdez 28-3-3 5 defenses

WBA Junior Bantamweight Maribel Ramirez 13-9-2 1 defense WBC Junior Bantamweight Guadalupe Martínez Guzmán 20-9 4 defenses WBC Interim Junior Bantamweight Sonia Osorio 14-7-1 0 defenses IBF Junior Bantamweight Jorgelina Guanini 9-1-2 1 defense WBO Junior Bantamweight Miyo Yoshida 14-1 1 defense

WBA Flyweight Naoko Fujioka 18-2-1 3 defenses WBA Interim Flyweight Seniesa Estrada 18-0 0 defenses WBC Flyweight Ibeth Zamora Silva 30-6 1 defense IBF Flyweight Leonela Paola Yúdica 16-0-3 7 defenses WBO Flyweight Debora Anahí López 16-0-1 1 defense

WBA Junior Flyweight Yessica Bopp 31-1 17 defenses WBA Interim Junior Flyweight Jessica Nery Plata 25-2 1 defense WBC Junior Flyweight Yesenia Gómez 17-5-3 3 defenses WBC Interim Junior Flyweight Kenia Enriquez 23-1 3 defenses IBF Junior Flyweight Evelyn Nazarena Bermúdez 12-0-1 2 defenses WBO Junior Flyweight Tenkai Tsunami 27-12-1 2 defenses

WBA Minimumweight Anabel Ortiz 31-3 12 defenses WBC Minimumweight Tina Rupprecht 10-0-1 3 defenses IBF Minimumweight Yokasta Valle 20-2 1 defense WBO Minimumweight Vacant