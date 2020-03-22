Champions Roll Call: Women's Boxing: Junior Lightweight-Junior Atomweight

With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions. We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.
A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.
|WBA Junior Lightweight
|Hyun Mi Choi
|17-0-1
|8 defenses
|WBC Junior Lightweight
|Terri Harper
|10-0
|0 defenses
|WBC Interim Junior Lightweight
|Katharina Thanderz
|13-0
|0 defenses
|IBF Junior Lightweight
|Maïva Hamadouche
|21-1
|5 defenses
|WBO Junior Lightweight
|Ewa Brodnicka
|18-0
|5 defenses
|WBA Featherweight
|Jelena Mrdjenovich
|40-10-2
|4 defenses
|WBC Featherweight
|Jelena Mrdjenovich
|40-10-2
|4 defenses
|WBC Interim Featherweight
|Amanda Serrano
|38-1-1
|0 defenses
|IBF Featherweight
|Jennifer Han
|18-3-1
|3 defenses
|IBF Interim Featherweight
|Sarah Mahfoud
|10-0
|0 defenses
|WBO Featherweight
|Amanda Serrano
|38-1-1
|0 defenses
|WBA Junior Featherweight
|Mayerlin Rivas
|16-4-2
|0 defenses
|WBC Junior Featherweight
|Yamileth Mercado
|15-2
|0 defenses
|IBF Junior Featherweight
|Marcela Acuña
|49-7-2
|2 defenses
|WBO Junior Featherweight
|Dina Thorslund
|14-0
|2 defenses
|WBA Bantamweight
|Vacant
|WBA Interim Bantamweight
|Jackie Nava
|35-4-4
|0 defenses
|WBC Bantamweight
|Mariana Juárez
|54-9-4
|9 defenses
|IBF Bantamweight
|María Cecilia Román
|15-4-1
|5 defenses
|WBO Bantamweight
|Daniela Romina Bermúdez
|28-3-3
|5 defenses
|WBA Junior Bantamweight
|Maribel Ramirez
|13-9-2
|1 defense
|WBC Junior Bantamweight
|Guadalupe Martínez Guzmán
|20-9
|4 defenses
|WBC Interim Junior Bantamweight
|Sonia Osorio
|14-7-1
|0 defenses
|IBF Junior Bantamweight
|Jorgelina Guanini
|9-1-2
|1 defense
|WBO Junior Bantamweight
|Miyo Yoshida
|14-1
|1 defense
|WBA Flyweight
|Naoko Fujioka
|18-2-1
|3 defenses
|WBA Interim Flyweight
|Seniesa Estrada
|18-0
|0 defenses
|WBC Flyweight
|Ibeth Zamora Silva
|30-6
|1 defense
|IBF Flyweight
|Leonela Paola Yúdica
|16-0-3
|7 defenses
|WBO Flyweight
|Debora Anahí López
|16-0-1
|1 defense
|WBA Junior Flyweight
|Yessica Bopp
|31-1
|17 defenses
|WBA Interim Junior Flyweight
|Jessica Nery Plata
|25-2
|1 defense
|WBC Junior Flyweight
|Yesenia Gómez
|17-5-3
|3 defenses
|WBC Interim Junior Flyweight
|Kenia Enriquez
|23-1
|3 defenses
|IBF Junior Flyweight
|Evelyn Nazarena Bermúdez
|12-0-1
|2 defenses
|WBO Junior Flyweight
|Tenkai Tsunami
|27-12-1
|2 defenses
|WBA Minimumweight
|Anabel Ortiz
|31-3
|12 defenses
|WBC Minimumweight
|Tina Rupprecht
|10-0-1
|3 defenses
|IBF Minimumweight
|Yokasta Valle
|20-2
|1 defense
|WBO Minimumweight
|Vacant
|WBA Junior Atomweight
|Monserrat Alarcón
|13-4-2
|2 defenses
|WBC Junior Atomweight
|Fabiana Bytyqi
|15-0-1
|2 defenses
|WBC Interim Junior Atomweight
|Louisa Hawton
|10-2
|0 defenses
|IBF Junior Atomweight
|Saemi Hanagata
|16-7-4
|WBO Junior Atomweight
|Mika Iwakawa
|9-5-1
|1 defense
