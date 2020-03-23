Watch LeBron James, Bronny and rest of family bust out dance moves in funny TikTok video

NBA players are currently quarantined, and they’re doing whatever they can to not go stir crazy while stuck at home.

The positive-thinking ones are finding ways to put a good spin on it, connecting with and interacting with their family — especially kids, who may have become independent.

That’s exactly what LeBron James and his family have been doing, apparently. The James household recently came together and produced this funny TikTok video, with well-synchronized dance moves and all. LeBron’s 15-year-old son, Bronny, posted it to his TikTok account, and LBJ shared it via Instagram.

Moves like Jagger.