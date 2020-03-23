Yannick Ngakoue fuels trade rumors with cryptic post about Eagles

It’s a known fact that Yannick Ngakoue isn’t happy with the Jaguars and wants out of Jacksonville, but the team is doing a good job keeping quiet about how active it is in shopping him.

Currently, it’s unclear exactly which teams are in the mix for Ngakoue’s services, although the Eagles are rumored to be one of them. That makes complete sense, with longtime stud defensive tackle Fletcher Cox getting older, and coming off arguably the worst season of his career.

As for Ngakoue, he appears to want to play for the Eagles, which he indicated in a recent post to his Instagram story, showing a photo of a cheesesteak, and saying he “needs one.”

Now Yannick Ngakoue is posting that he wants a cheesesteak… COME ON pic.twitter.com/WqtcpqS0Eu — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) March 22, 2020

We all need some cheese in our life, but apparently, Ngakoue wants to suit up and play in the City of Brotherly Love.