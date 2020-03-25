Roger Federer donates $1 million to Swiss families impacted by Coronavirus

Aleks Klosok and Calum Trenaman of CNN are reporting that Roger Federer of Switzerland, one of the greatest tennis players of all-time, has made a significant donation because of the Coronavirus. Federer has agreed to give Swiss families in need who are directly impacted by this horrendous disease $1.02 million ($1 million Swiss Francs).

There are currently 10 897 cases of Coronavirus in Switzerland and there are 153 deaths. Switzerland has the eighth most cases in the world and the 11th most deaths. China has the most cases at 81, 285 and Italy has the most deaths at 7, 503 according to Worldometer.

Switzerland also has the second highest infection rate in the world according to Matthew Fisher of Global News. For every million people, there have been 793 cases in Switzerland. The only nation with a higher ratio per million people at the moment is Italy, who has 886 people impacted for every million people.

On Instagram, Federer said the following:

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”

This has also been a very tough year in tennis. In March, two of the biggest tennis tournaments outside the majors were cancelled (Indian Wells and Miami). The clay court season was then wiped out and the organizers of the French Open then generated a lot of controversy when they moved the dates of the second major from the end of May and early June to late September without consulting the players first.

There is also significant concern at the moment what is going to happen to the grass court season. There are currently 9529 cases of Coronavirus in the United Kingdom with 465 deaths. Organizers of Wimbledon are not interested at this time of postponing the major or having Wimbledon occur in front of no spectators.