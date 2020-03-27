Islanders

State to end nonessential construction work; impact to Isles arena construction unknown

By March 27, 2020

Nonessential construction in the state of New York will come to an end due to the outbreak of Covid-19, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning. The governor later confirmed the order during a press conference the same day.

According to the Empire State Development Corp website, “essential construction may continue and includes roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities, affordable housing, and homeless shelters.”

This likely means construction on the Islanders’ new arena at Belmont would be impacted. Live webcam video at the Belmont construction site appeared to show that there was no work going at the time of publishing.

Gov. Cuomo did not expand on what that meant for the arena project during Friday’s press conference.

 

