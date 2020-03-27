State to end nonessential construction work; impact to Isles arena construction unknown

Nonessential construction in the state of New York will come to an end due to the outbreak of Covid-19, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning. The governor later confirmed the order during a press conference the same day.

According to the Empire State Development Corp website, “essential construction may continue and includes roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities, affordable housing, and homeless shelters.”

This likely means construction on the Islanders’ new arena at Belmont would be impacted. Live webcam video at the Belmont construction site appeared to show that there was no work going at the time of publishing.

NEW: @melissadderosa says Economic State Development Corporation will revise guidelines and END non-essential construction in New York State. Specific designation of what is deemed “essential” is forthcoming. — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) March 27, 2020

Gov. Cuomo did not expand on what that meant for the arena project during Friday’s press conference.