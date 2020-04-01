NFL

Patriots not interested in signing Cam Newton, Andy Dalton (Report)

Patriots not interested in signing Cam Newton, Andy Dalton (Report)

NFL

Patriots not interested in signing Cam Newton, Andy Dalton (Report)

By April 1, 2020

By |

There are a few veteran quarterbacks floating around the market right now — quite a different scenario than in past years — but don’t expect the Patriots to make a play for one of them.

Tom Brady left Foxboro for the first time since entering the league 20 years ago, leaving the team with a major void to fill. That leaves second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham as the team’s current starter, and given that he’s never played in an NFL game to date, there’s a lot of uncertainty there.

But the Patriots aren’t panicking, nor are they looking to sign Cam Newton, or trade for Andy Dalton, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

There’s a lot to make of this, as it could mean that the Patriots are content with Stidham as the starter, possibly marking a retooling of their roster. Or, maybe they’ll look to draft a quarterback, and have the two compete for the starting job.

It’s also possible that they’re just not looking to take a flyer on the oft-injured Newton, or that they don’t want a bridge quarterback like Dalton. Time will tell.

NFL, Patriots, Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home