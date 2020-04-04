WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 Results: New Champions Crowned, Undertaker And AJ Styles Steal The Show, And More

Stephanie McMahon welcomes everyone to WrestleMania saying she is glad they can entertain everyone at home during these difficult times.

Thanks for the positivity, @StephMcMahon. We are here to entertain YOU. Welcome to #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/JcPGlrAB3I — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020

They show past celebrities who have sang “America The Beautiful” at past WrestleMania’s.

Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski hype up the show as they tell everyone to sit back, relax and enjoy.

Alexa Bliss And Nikki Cross Defeated The Kabuki Warriors To Become The New Women’s Tag Team Champions

Sami Zayn is interviewed and says he will retain the Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan.

Corbin comes out and demands the referee raise his hand since Elias is injured. Elias comes out and attacks Corbin. He nails Corbin in the back with the guitar. He throws him back in the ring to start the match.

Elias Defeated King Corbin

Becky Lynch Defeated Shayna Baszler To Retain The Raw Women’s Championship

Sami Zayn Defeated Daniel Bryan To Retain The Intercontinental Championship

John Morrison Defeated Kofi Kingston And Jimmy Uso To Retain The SmackDown Tag Team Championship In A Ladder Match

Kevin Owens Defeated Seth Rollins By DQ

Owens demands that Rollins be a man and face him again in a No DQ match. Seth accepts.

Kevin Owens Defeated Seth Rollins

Who really built this place?@WWERollins and @FightOwensFight will put each other through HELL to find out! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/EKMUFNEJUN — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020

R Truth interrupts Gronkowski and Mojo, telling them that he’s trying to avoid losing his 24/7 title. Gronkowski attacks Truth, pins him but then Mojo interrupts the pin fall and pins Truth to become 24/7 Champion.

Paul Heyman comes up to Charly Caruso, convincing that Brock Lesnar is a super being. He says Drew McIntyre will be crawling out of the ring by Brock Lesnar tomorrow night.

Braun Strowman Defeated Goldberg To Become The New Universal Champion

Undertaker Defeated AJ Stlyes In The Boneyard Match

The show ends with Undertaker riding off into the night. Night Two will air tomorrow night on the WWE Network.