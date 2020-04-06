Look: Rob Lowe trolls Astros by wearing 'Houston Asterisks' gear

Rob Lowe is not only an extremely talented actor, but he’s also a passionate sports fan.
Having lived in the Los Angeles area for so long, Lowe has been a Dodgers fan, attending a few games in the past as well.
As such, he’s joined his fellow Dodgers aficionados in trolling the Astros. Fans have been feeling a bit cheated since the Astros beat them in the 2018 World Series — essentially denying them of a title.
So that’s why Lowe has been spotted out and about wearing “Houston Asterisks” shirts.
Lowe is truly a man of the people.
