LeBron James staying 'mentally and physically prepared,' keeping in touch with coaches and teammates

NBA players living in California remain on lockdown, but Lakers superstar LeBron James is keeping in shape.

James and his family have posted a number of TikTok dance videos, keeping busy during these difficult times.

And while that’s all well and good, Lakers fans have been hoping he’s keeping locked in at the task at hand. That’s never really an issue with James, even in the worst of times, and it apparently isn’t now, even.

“I’m still getting in my daily workouts – I never go a day without,” James told Lindsay Kimble of People Magazine. “Staying in touch with my teammates and the coaching staff, just doing everything we can to stay mentally and physically prepared for whatever may come next.”

He continued:

“This much family time for us is rare, so really just taking in this opportunity to be together every single day,” James said, adding, “Movies and entertainment are a big part of my family and what we enjoy doing together.”

James’ daily regimen apparently isn’t all that much different from ours, but he’s also finding time to get his workouts in (and likely watch some film here and there) as well.