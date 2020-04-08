Combat

Fight of the Day: Leon Spinks vs. Muhammad Ali I

Fight of the Day: Leon Spinks vs. Muhammad Ali I

Combat

Fight of the Day: Leon Spinks vs. Muhammad Ali I

By April 8, 2020

By |

 

Date: February 15, 1978
Card:
Championship(s): WBA/WBC World Heavyweight Championship (Ali)
Venue: Hilton Hotel
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

10hr

NBA 10hr ago

The absence of sports to watch and to bet on due to the coronavirus pandemic has left sports fans feeling at a loss. However, the Big (…)

More Combat
Home