Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott facing scrutiny for hosting major amid coronavirus pandemic

Many states around the country have stay-at-home orders, to hopefully help flatten the curve amid the coronavirus pandemic, but not everyone has been complying.
And while it’s one thing to see a younger person violating the order — although we’re certainly not going to make excuses for them — it’s another for a celebrity to do so. They are, after all, supposed to set examples for the rest of the world.
Cowboys teammates Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott apparently did not, with a TMZ report about the two having held a party at Prescott’s house in Prosper, Tx.
Prescott reportedly had more than 30 people at the party, clearly not complying with the social distancing guidelines, and he’s been getting blasted for it, understandably.
