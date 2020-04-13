Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott facing scrutiny for hosting major amid coronavirus pandemic

Many states around the country have stay-at-home orders, to hopefully help flatten the curve amid the coronavirus pandemic, but not everyone has been complying.

And while it’s one thing to see a younger person violating the order — although we’re certainly not going to make excuses for them — it’s another for a celebrity to do so. They are, after all, supposed to set examples for the rest of the world.

Cowboys teammates Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott apparently did not, with a TMZ report about the two having held a party at Prescott’s house in Prosper, Tx.

Cowboys Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott Party with Friends, Violate TX Quarantine https://t.co/fIs5f9KmdI — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2020

Prescott reportedly had more than 30 people at the party, clearly not complying with the social distancing guidelines, and he’s been getting blasted for it, understandably.