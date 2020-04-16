NFL draft rumors suggest Eagles trying to trade up for CeeDee Lamb

With the 2020 NFL Draft only a week away, the rumors are swirling about what various teams might do in the first round. As we all know, this year’s draft is particularly loaded at quarterback and wide receiver.

One team that is looking to add a wide receiver is none other than the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over the last few weeks, the team has been linked to Justin Jefferson (LSU) and Denzel Mims (Baylor) at No. 21. However, they also reportedly have their eye on one of the top-three wide receivers in the draft class.

According to Joe Tordy of 97.5 The Fanatic, the Eagles are aggressively pursuing a trade-up to get former Oklahoma Sooner standout CeeDee Lamb.

The radio host added that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is “absolutely in love” with Lamb. But if Lamb or the top-four wide receivers are gone, then Philadelphia will try to trade out of the No. 21 slot.

It should not come as a huge surprise to hear that the Eagles are trying to move up for one of three best wide receivers in the draft. Even though Philadelphia could use a speedster on the outside, they need someone who can also create separation.

Lamb fits the latter of that statement as he is a smooth route runner with the ability to stretch the field. Last season with the Sooners, the 6-foot-2 wideout recorded 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also averaged a career-high 21.4 yards per catch.

Over his three-year career at the University of Oklahoma, Lamb had 32 touchdowns with a yards per catch average of 19.

Here’s what NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about the former Sooner playmaker:

“Explosive, three-level playmaker and vital cog in one of the most potent offensive machines in college football over the last three seasons. Lamb uses speed and separation quickness to dominate competition in a scheme that frequently created open throws in space. His routes will need to become more efficient and crisp to beat man-to-man coverage against NFL size and speed. But his ball skills and explosiveness with the ball in his hand should allow teams to scheme him into explosive opportunities right away. Lamb has the potential to play any of the three receiver positions as a pro and should benefit greatly from the NFL’s continued movement toward college-style passing attacks.”

Furthermore, Zierlein compared Lamb to former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson and gave him a prospect grade of 6.81 (Year 1 quality starter).

Adding a wide receiver, who can potentially play all three positions (X, Y, Z) on the field, would be a tremendous upgrade to Philadelphia’s offense. Lamb isn’t as fast as Henry Ruggs III or Mims, but he was one of the best wideouts in college football last season.