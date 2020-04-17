Look: Wonderlic test scores for top NFL Draft QB prospects leaked

The NFL Draft is less than one week away, so it’s that time of year, with it not only being peak rumor season, but also when the The Wonderlic Personnel Test results somehow go public.

It really doesn’t mean much at all, as it supposedly tests “aptitude” and “problem solving,” but NFL teams really don’t pay it much mind. At the end of the day, for quarterbacks, it’s all about decision making on the field, and mechanics, which measure a quarterback’s success. Leadership is important, too, but this test doesn’t measure that.

And yet, young prospects continue to be put through the ringer with this useless test, so we’ll continue to write about it. Bob McGinn of The Athletic was able to acquire this year’s prospects’ scores, and we’ve listed them below.

Nate Stanley: 40

Jake Fromm: 35

Joe Burrow: 34

Jake Luton: 29

Jordan Love: 27

Justin Herbert: 25

Anthony Gordon: 25

Brian Lewerke: 25

Jacob Eason: 23

James Morgan: 23

Jalen Hurts: 18

Tua Tagovailoa: 13

It is interesting that Tua Tagovailoa scored so low, though, as his stock does appear to continue to drop, and maybe this will actually have a bit of an impact on that.