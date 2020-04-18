Player Spotlight Series: 2020 NFL Draft Prospect CB Luq Barcoo

By: Chris Shanafelt

On a brand new episode of On Air with Chris Shanafelt, Chris spoke with 2020 NFL Draft prospect and former San Diego State cornerback Luq Barcoo.

Barcoo talked about his experience playing in the longest-running college football all-star game, the East-West Shrine Bowl, and what it was like to play amongst some of the best players in the nation.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback also spoke about where he was training at and how he feels about his impressive pro-day numbers (4.41 40-yard dash, 6.84 L-drill, 41in. vertical, 11ft. 3in broad jump).

Lastly, they looked back at his standout senior, where Barcoo hauled in nine interceptions and 16 pass break-ups. For his efforts, the San Diego, CA native was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award (given to the best DB in the nation).

