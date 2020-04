Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

2015 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: Notre Dame vs. Duke (03/13/2015) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Championship: North Carolina vs. Notre Dame (03/14/2015) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

UConn at Notre Dame (03/04/2015) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

2019 Big 12 Championship

Baylor vs. Oklahoma (12/07/2019) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

2020 Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs. Baylor (01/01/2020) — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina (09/28/2019) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson (11/16/2019) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama (09/28/2019) — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

2018 Ryder Cup: Europe vs. United States

Day 2 (09/29/2018) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Rory McIlroy — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

GOLF Films: War by the Shore-1991 Ryder Cup (premiere) — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: European Fighters — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Top 10: One-Round Wars — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

1991 World Series

Game 6: Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins (l0/26/1991) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

2007 National League Wild Card Tie-Breaker Game

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies (10/01/2007) — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

2014 American League Wild Card

Oakland A’s at Kansas City Royals (09/30/2014) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

2017 American League Division Series

Game 2: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians (10/06/2017) — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Wednesday Night iRacing

Week 4 — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2011 Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 4: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers (04/23/2011) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

2013 Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 6: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (05/02/2013) — NBA TV, noon

2014 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 6: Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers (05/02/2014) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers (05/03/2019) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2015 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers (05/03/2015) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans (04/23/2015) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

2018 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 7: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers (04/29/2018) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2019 Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers (04/23/2019) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2008 NBA Finals

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (06/12/2008) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics (06/17/2008) — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

1994 Western Conference 1st Round

Game 5: Denver Nuggets at Seattle SuperSonics (05/07/1994) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

2007 Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 4: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors (04/29/2007) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

2018 AFC Championship Game

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (01/20/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

2014 NFL Draft

Round 1 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

2019 AFC Championship Game

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (01/19/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Detail: 2020 Draft Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Fox Football Now — FS1, 8 p.m.

DJ’s (Daniel Jeremiah) Mock Draft — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

2014 Western Conference Finals

Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (06/01/2014) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

2014 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (06/13/2014) — NHL Network, noon

2018 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 3: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (04/16/2018) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2011 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 5: Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers (04/22/2011) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks (10/07/2018) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators (10/12/2016) — NHL Network, 6 p.m. & 9 p.m.

NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Olympics

Men’s Basketball

2008 Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Spain — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

1992 Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Croatia — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

2012 Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Spain — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

2000 Gold Medal Game: United States vs. France — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

E:60: Raiders’ Black Hole, Rashaan Salaam’s untimely death — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

TrueSouth: Athens — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SE Featured: Draft Special — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Sports the Home Game — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon