2020 NFL Draft: Eagles undrafted free agent tracker

With the 2020 NFL Draft officially in the books, it is time for the Philadelphia Eagles and other 31 NFL teams to fill out of their 90-man rosters with undrafted free agents.

The Eagles have hit the jackpot over the last couple of seasons when it comes to finding undrafted free agents. A few years ago, they signed running back Corey Clement, who played an integral role in their 2017 Super Bowl run.

Then in the following season, the team signed running back Boston Scott off of the Saints’ practice squad. Scott was an undrafted free agent out of Lousiana-Lafayette and helped the Eagles win the NFC East last season.

Finally, there was wide receiver Greg Ward, who bounced between the Eagles’ practice squad, and the now-defunct AAF. But became one of Carson Wentz’s most reliable targets last season.

1. Oregon State tight end Noah Togiai — (h/t Tom Pelissero of NFL Media)

Last season as a fifth-year senior, Togiai had 44 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns.

2. Baylor cornerback Grayland Arnold

You kno I been beating the odds since birth ! Let’s get to work Eagles ‼️ — Grayland Arnold (@GRAYLAND_1) April 25, 2020

3. UCF running back Adrian Killins — (h/t Mike Klis of 9News)

Central Florida RB Adrian Killins is signing with Eagles, per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 25, 2020

4. Iowa State offensive guard Julian Good-Jones

Ames ➡️ Philadelphia Julian Good-Jones @JulianGoodJones Agrees to free agent contract with the @Eagles 🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/uibGBZTMlP — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) April 25, 2020

5. Michigan State defensive lineman Raequan Williams — (h/t Draft Diamonds)

MSU Spartan DL Raequan Williams to the Philadelphia Eagles — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 25, 2020

6. Univ. of Cincinnati running back Michael Warren II

Fly Eagles- Fly, excited to be apart of @Eagles organization. LETS WORK ! pic.twitter.com/ywKmZmwzba — MWII (@MikeWarrenII) April 25, 2020

6. Louisiana CB Michael Jacquet III (h/t Benjamin Solak)

7. Western Michigan center Luke Juriga (h/t Mike Kaye of NJ.com)

