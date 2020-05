Tuesday's Viewing Picks

By Ken Fang | May 4, 2020

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korea Baseball Organization

NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions (opening day) — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boxing

Érik Barrera vs. Marco Antonio Morales I (02/19/2000) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Juan Manuel Márquez vs. Manny Pacquiao (05/08/2004) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Miguel Cotto vs. Antonio Margarito (07/26/2008) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Julio Cesar Chavez (06/07/1996) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez IV (12/08/2012) — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

UConn at Notre Dame (03/04/2013) — ACC Network, 8:30 a.m.

Duke at Virginia (02/01/2007) — ACC Network, 11:30 a.m.

Duke at Clemson (02/04/2009) — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh (02/12/2010) — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (02/16/2010) — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame (01/23/2012) — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Upon Further Review: 2001 Duke vs. Maryland Basketball — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

2019 Kickoff Game

Duke vs. Alabama (08/31/2019) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Georgia at Auburn (11/16/2019) — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football: Part Four: 1969-1979 — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

2015 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

National Semifinal: Denver vs. Notre Dame (05/23/2015) — ESPNU, noon

National Semifinal: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland (05/23/2015) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Championship: Denver vs. Maryland (05/25/2015) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2016 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

National Semifinal: North Carolina vs. Loyola (MD) (05/28/2016) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

National Semifinal: Brown vs. Maryland (05/28/2016) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Championship: North Carolina vs. Maryland (05/30/2016) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Dogs

2012 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2013 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

2014 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

2015 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 3: Drive Time — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record Special — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Skill Code: RX-Greenside Practice and Games — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2016 Ryder Cup, Singles — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

iRacing

World of Outlaws

eDirt Racing Shootout: Volusia Speedway Park — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Pettis vs. Thompson — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Cejudo vs. Moraes/Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cowboy — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC 249 Countdown: Ferguson vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

2004 American League Championship Series

Game 4: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (10/17/2004) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays (James Paxton no-hitter, 05/08/2018) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners (Felix Hernandez perfect game, 08/15/2012) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers (Fernando Valenzuela no-hitter, 06/28/1990) — MLB Network, 1 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants (Matt Cain perfect game, 06/13/2012) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets (Johan Santana first no-hitter in Mets history, 06/01/2012) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB The Show 20 Players League Recap — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics (05/22/1988) — NBA TV, 8:30 a.m.

1994 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets (05/21/1994) — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.

1995 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns (05/20/1995) — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks (05/21/1995) — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

1995 Western Conference 1st Round

Game 4: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets (04/19/1995) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2019 NBA Finals

Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (06/13/2019) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA 2K20 Player Tournament — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (10/03/2019) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (10/14/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2017 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 5: Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks (05/05/2017) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Names on the Cup — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60: Game One — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Four Days in October — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live: Australian Open Week-2018 Australian Open — Tennis Channel, noon