SummerSlam Location in Jeopardy

The Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam, is scheduled to take place on August 23 in Boston. News coming out of Boston today has put that in serious jeopardy.

In a statement released today, Boston mayor Marty Walsh announced that events such as parades and festivals will not take place through Labor Day. This includes SummerSlam, currently set to take place in Boston’s TD Garden.

While no cancellation has officially been announced, the likelihood of WWE having to look at a contingency plan for its second major show of the year seems likely. Mayor Walsh stated “I’m announcing today that parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the City of Boston, up to and including Labor Day on Sept. 7. For smaller events, we’ll be looking at them on a case-by-case basis as we move through the summer months. If you have an event that brings crowds together in close contact like a concert, a road race, a flag raising, you should start looking at alternatives right now.”

This would be the second of WWE’s “Big 4” shows that would be effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, WrestleMania was moved from Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in front of no fans.