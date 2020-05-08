WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (5/8): Last Show Before Money In The Bank, Jeff Hardy Returns, And More

It was another edition of Friday Night SmackDown taking place at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida. This was the go home show for Money In The Bank that also featured Jeff Hardy’s return, Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose and a face to face confrontation with Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

The show opened with Mandy and Sonya getting ready for their match. Mandy tells Otis that she’s got this and to focus on Money In The Bank. Sonya says she has never been more ready than she’s ever been.

Sonya Deville Defeated Mandy Rose

The Miz, John Morrison and The Forgotten Sons Defeated The New Day and Lucha House Party

Kayla Braxton interviews King Corbin. He says him, Shinsuke and Cesaro beat them down last week and they will beat them down again tonight as well as their mystery partner. Corbin talks about the Money In The Bank ladder match. He says he already smells the top of WWE Headquarters which is where he will end up when he wins the ladder match this Sunday.

Renee Young introduces Jeff Hardy who comes out to the ring. She asked about his redemption story they have been showing for weeks. He says he is a survivor after everything he has been through. Sheamus was mocking him as he watched him backstage. Hardy says he wants the fans to stick with him through one more run. He calls out Sheamus, saying he knows he’s been watching him. Sheamus comes out, calling Jeff an adrenaline junkie. He says no one still cares about him. He says the fans are tired after the wasted second chances of Jeff Hardy. Sheamus says he use to respect him until he saw how many chances he was getting. Sheamus claimed Hardy’s next failure is right around the corner and says he will put out Jeff Hardy’s flame. Sheamus goes to attack hardy but Hardy battles back with the Whisper In The Wind. He planted Sheamus with the Twist Of Fate then the Swanton Bomb off the top rope. Hardy left the ring as Sheamus gets up, yelling at Hardy that he will get back at him.

The Universal Champion Braun Strowman made his way to the ring. He says Wyatt was threatened by him back then a d he should be now. He wanted Bray to say whatever he needs to say to his face. Bray Wyatt came out to the ring, saying all he wanted was for Braun to say he’s sorry. Braun says this Sunday Bray will be sorry. Bray says Braun needs to come home, not with the people. He says he needs to take the Universal title away so that he can come home. Braun tells Bray that Bray doesn’t know him and he’ll put him away at Money In The Bank. Bray offers the Black Sheep mask and tells him to come home. Braun says he is home with the Universal title. He says he will end Bray’s puppet show this Sunday. Braun says bye, waving at Bray like Bray does. He leaves the ring as Bray stands in the ring saying he tried.

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak confront Otis. They ask how Mandy was doing and Otis says she’s pretty upset after her loss earlier. Daniel mentions to Otis that Corbin said things about Otis earlier. Otis asked what Corbin said and Daniel asks him to walk with them so he can tell Otis.

Tamina and Lacey Evans Defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks

Kayla Braxton interviews Carmella and Dana Brooke. She asks Dana about Money In The Bank. Dana says the risk is worth the reward. Carmella says it’s every woman for herself and she will remind everyone why Mella is money.

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak revealed their tag partner for the main event match to be Otis.

Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro Defeated Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and Otis

Corbin, Shinsuke and Cesaro go to attack Drew until Daniel Bryan and Otis save him. Otis, Bryan and Gulak fight all around the audience section. Corbin grabs a ladder, brings it into the ring to climb it until Bryan stops him. Corbin takes him out by throwing him into the ladder. Otis stops him from climbing and drives the ladder into Corbin. Otis tries climbing but Otis breaks the steps as he plants his foot on them. Corbin takes Otis out by sending him into the ring post. Bryan battles back on Corbin. Bryan climbs the ladder until Corbin tilts Bryan off the ladder. Corbin knocks Bryan into Otis outside the ring. Corbin climbs the ladder and retrieves the briefcase.

Will this be the scene on the ROOF of WWE HQ this Sunday at #MITB?!?!#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/wSnJexApYz — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2020

The show ends with Corbin raising the briefcase on the top of the ladder, claiming that he will be Mr. Money In The Bank again.