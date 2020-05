Tuesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at NC Dinos — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2013 Big East Championship

Louisville vs. Syracuse (03/16/2013) — ACC Network, noon

Duke at Syracuse (02/01/2014) — ACC Network, 9 a.m. & 10 p.m.

Duke at Miami (FL) (01/23/2013) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (02/12/2014) — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State (01/04/2020) — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech (01/09/2010) — ACC Network, midnight

ESPN Films: The Class That Saved Coach K — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Featured — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

2020 Gator Bowl

Indiana vs. Tennessee (01/02/2020) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

Georgia at Florida (11/08/1980) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State (11/25/1999) — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Saturdays In the South: A History of SEC Football: Part Five: 1980-1989 — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League: Week 2 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship Highlights: 2002 — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2009 — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Championship Highlights: 2018 — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 1989 — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2000 — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2006 — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2007 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Celebrating the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Davis Love III: 1997 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: PGA Championship-2018 — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Phil Mickelson: 2005 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

2001 World Series

Game 4: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees (10/31/2001) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

1956 World Series

Game 5: Brooklyn Dodgers at New York Yankees (Don Larsen’s perfect game, 10/08/1956) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees (Jim Abbott’s no-hitter, 09/04/1993) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (Dave Rightetti’s no-hitter, 07/04/1983) — MLB Network, noon

Montreal Expos at New York Yankees (David Cone’s perfect game, 07/18/1999) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees (Doc Gooden’s no-hitter, 05/14/1996) — MLB Network, 4 p.m. & 11 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees (David Wells’ no-hitter, 05/17/1998) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2008 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs (04/19/2008) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (05/18/2008) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2012 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (05/12/2012) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors (05/12/2019) — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

1994 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 7: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks (06/05/1994) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Work From Home with the Toronto Raptors — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The ’84 Draft — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 1981 NFC Championship: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 1986 AFC Championship: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

1994 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres (Dominik Hasek had 70 saves, 04/27/1994), NHL Network, noon

1986 Campbell Conference Finals

Game 6: Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues (05/12/1986) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2017 Western Conference Finals

Game 1: Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks (05/12/2017) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 7: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (05/13/2013) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

30 for 30: Four Days in October — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon