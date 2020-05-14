The HOVG Podcast: Wade Boggs

By The Hall of Very Good | May 14, 2020



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by the ChickenMan himself…Wade Boggs.

The 2005 Hall of Fame inductee talks to the boys about his fear of horses, his unlikely friendship with former WWE superstar Curt Hennig (aka Mr. Perfect), that time the wrestler saved his life and, lastly, his relationship with his number one superfan.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

WW's Virtual Experience w/ @ChickenMan3010 & Dwight "Doc" Gooden has a new date and time! Join us SUN MAY 17 @ 10A PT/1P ET for a FREE LIVE Q&A, 1v1 chats, messages & autos 🎟️ https://t.co/xDp65nUPnF MAY 17 #WizardWorldVirtualExperiences #96YankeesVirtualExperiences #96Yankees pic.twitter.com/H2IR948M5l — WizardWorld (@WizardWorld) May 8, 2020

Boggs Takes a Ride

Wade Boggs Surprises Superfan at The National

Wade Boggs is the “Perfect” Inductor

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines, Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.