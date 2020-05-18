The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Alistar Overeem +135 over Walt Harris
Notable New Champions:
N/A
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- We Got No Food, We Got No Jobs, Our Fighter’s Teeth Are Falling Off!: Anthony Smith’s corner can drink my ass. When he’s literally telling his corner his teeth are falling out and handing them to the ref, it might be time to stop the fight. Oh, BUT THEY’RE JUST VENEERS! TOTALLY OK! But fine, hell with the teeth, just look at Smith’s body language, posture, and responses between rounds. A fighter will never tell his corner to quit, it’s his corner’s job to quit for him so he doesn’t have to. Disgusting. I keep waiting for the turning point where corners finally do what they’re supposed to do in MMA, and maybe this is a touchstone. I doubt it, but maybe.
- Poor Judgement: Oh yeah, we forgot about that. We wanted fights back so badly, we forgot about what comes with them. Bad athletic commissions, and the bad reffing or judging that comes with it. On Saturday’s UFC on ESPN card, three of the five main card fights had judging that was controversial at best, brutal at worst. Just look at the scorecards for Yadong-Vera, Hill-Gadelha, and Ige-Barboza from MMADecisions. Fucking yikes. Brutal as I was watching, and brutal now.
- What’d We Learn? Not a Damned Thing: Apparently, Dan Miragliotta watched Wednesday’s Anthony Smith-Glover Teixeira fight and Jason Herzog’s response and went “Not bad, not bad, but I think that stoppage was a little quick.” That could be the only explanation for how after all the outrage just three days prior, he let Walt Harris be flattened out by Alistair Overeem and let him take minutes of punishment from Alistair Overeem while doing nothing but covering up to the point where I was screaming at goddamned Tan Dan from home. Two excruciating main events to watch in one week, great job, gents.