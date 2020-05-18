WWE Monday Night Raw Results (5/18): Edge Responds To Randy Orton's Challenge, Women's Tag Titles On The Line, And More

This edition of Monday Night Raw took place once again at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Scheduled on the show are the Women’s Tag Team Championships which will be up for grabs as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defending against The IIconics and an axe throwing contest between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

Kayla Braxton is in the ring talking about the challenge that Randy Orton made to Edge for WWE Backlash. She claims it may be the greatest match of all time before introducing Randy Orton. Orton came out, saying that Edge was the better man at WrestleMania. However, he says he is the better wrestler. He says no athlete could do what he does not even Edge. Orton claims he saw doubt in Edge’s eyes and that his passion has gone away. Edge comes out, saying that this is all game to Randy. He claims Randy is a talented competitor but it was all handed to him. He says Randy has never had a career ending injury that prevented him from competing for 9 years like he did. Randy stopped Edge from talking and asked if Edge accepted his challenge. Edge accepted. Randy left the ring as Edge’s theme plays.

Seth Rollins and Murphy are backstage. He says to Murphy that he’s had a revelation. He motions for Murphy to go to the ring with him.

Seth Rollins and Murphy made their way to the ring. Seth claims that you have to lose everything to find who you are. He says he crawled into a dark hole after he lost to Drew McIntyre. He claims he has seen the light thanks to Rey Mysterio. He says what happened to Rey Mysterio last week was a sacrifice and was needed. Seth claims that what happened to Rey was a blessing in disguise. Humberto Carrillo interrupted and says Rey is a hero to everyone including him. He calls Seth a coward. Seth says he’s not dressed to fight but he offers Humberto a match with Murphy.

Murphy Defeated Humberto Carrillo

Aleister Black came out to attack Murphy after the match.

Corbin complained to a producer backstage for not getting his own locker room. He then complained to one of the referee’s that he should be treated better since he is the king.

Liv Morgan talks about her mom being a woman that she admires. She realizes how much she is determined just like her mom was when she had her match with Charlotte Flair. She claims she will be Raw Women’s Champion.

Charlotte Flair came out, saying she can’t wit to face Bayley on SmackDown this Friday. She calls Ruby Riott for their match.

Charlotte Flair Defeated Ruby Riott

Bobby Lashley was being interviewed by Charly Caruso until MVP interrupted. MVP tries to give Bobby a pep talk about competing for the WWE title since it’s been 13 years since he’s challenged for it. He says Bobby should be doing that other than wasting his time with R Truth or his wife.

Kairi Sane throws a celebration for Asuka being awarded the Raw Women’s Championship last week. Asuka came out with the title around her waist. Asuka thanks Kairi for the flowers and celebration. Asuka says she can’t believe she is the champion. Kairi lists all of Asuka’s championships that she has won since coming to WWE. Asuka gloats about being a Grand Slam Champion. Kairi plays the flute for her. Nia Jax interrupted, saying Asuka was literally handed the title and lucked her way into getting it. She tells Asuka that she will become champion and throw a real party. Asuka attacked Nia and knocked her out of the ring. Nia retreats.

Charly Caruso interviewed Corbin. She asks if he has doubts going into this match with McIntyre. He says Drew is dangerous but he is confident he will pin Drew McIntyre tonight.

R Truth says he’ll never give up trying to take down Bobby Lashley just like he will never give up his journey to get back the 24/7 championship.

Bobby Lashley Defeated R Truth

Lana freaked out backstage as she saw MVP clap for Bobby Lashley on the stage.

Alexa Bliss And Nikki Cross Defeated The IIconics By DQ To Retain The Women’s Tag Team Championships

Kairi Sane is playing her flute backstage until Nia Jax came from behind and threw her into a road case.

Billie Kay is upset at Peyton Royce for losing her temper and getting them disqualified. She slaps Peyton but then instantly regrets it. She started crying and apologizing to her. They hug.

They show parts of the Undertaker documentary.

Asuka checks on Kairi’s condition. The medic lets Asuka know that she’ll be okay. Asuka screams than storms off.

Asuka confronted Nia Jax backstage after Nia attacked Kairi. Nia walked away but then Asuka pulled her by the hair and threw her down.

Shayna Baszler Defeated Natalya In A Submission Match

Zelina Vega gets Austin Theroy, Andrade and Garza’s attention as they argue. She orders them to be on the same page for when they appear on the Kevin Owens show.

Kevin Owens came out for his show. He thanks Natalya for clearing some of the junk out of the ring. Owens revealed that he was banged up after his WrestleMania match with Seth Rollins but he is all good to go. He brings out Zelina Vega, Austin Theory, Andrade and Angel Garza. Zelina accuses Kevin for bringing them out to stir the pot further between the group. Zelina hypes the group up. She says Kevin was not even giving them the respect to not interview them in the ring. Kevin says he is on the apron because he is giving them the respect to have the floor and also because Apollo Crews is his other guest. Apollo runs out and attacks them. Kevin Owens joins him, beating the group down.

Kevin Owens And Apollo Crews Defeated Angel Garza And Andrade

Andrade and Theory started to beat up each other. Garza joined Andrade in the beat down of Theory. Zelina called Theory useless and slapped him. Andrade and Garza throw chairs at him.

Charly interviewed Drew McIntyre. He says he’s having a good time on Raw. He says one of his dream matches has come true which is him and Corbin. Drew claims he has a special Claymore for Corbin, perfect for a king.

Aleister Black Defeated Murphy By DQ

Austin Theory attacked Black to cause the DQ after Rollins helped Theory up after he was beat down. Theory, Murphy and Rollins beat down and take out Black in the ring. Rollins hugs Theory as if Theory is now the newest recruit for Rollins’ group.

The Viking Raiders Defeated The Street Profits In The Axe Throwing Contest

Bravely bold #StreetProfits

Threw axes on #WWERaw

They were not afraid of #VikingRaiders

Oh brave STREET PROFITS 𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒆, 𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒆, 𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒆, 𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔. pic.twitter.com/H7vcUtWWM8 — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2020

Charly interviewed Apollo Crews. Apollo says he feels great and he wants to challenge Andrade for the United States title. Zelina interrupted, giving him a chance to back out but Apollo says Andrade better be ready next week.

MVP and Bobby Lashley come out before Corbin and McIntyre’s match started. MVP says that him and Bobby have a personal interest in this match. Bobby says that he has got his eye on the WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre Defeated King Corbin

The show ends with Drew McIntyre saying he wants some of Bobby Lashley. Bobby looks like he wants to go after him but MVP holds him back.

Opinion: This wasn’t that bad of a show. The highlights of this show was Asuka’s celebration with Kairi, the promo between Edge and Randy Orton even though they are making a big deal about it just being a singles match after they fought in a last man standing match at WrestleMania which I still don’t understand, and The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits segments. The Women’s Tag Title match was very lack luster. I’m interested to see where they go with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre plus Austin Theory getting paired with Seth Rollins.