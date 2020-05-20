Former WWE Superstar Confirmed Dead

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard disappeared this past Sunday after him and other swimmers at Venice Beach got caught in heavy rip currents. Shad’s 10 year old son was also caught in the tide. He told lifeguards to save his son’s life before they can save him.

The search went on until it was called off by authorities after over 16 and a half hours.

However, news has broke by ABC7.com this morning that the body of Shad Gaspard was washed ashore on Venice Beach after the Los Angeles Fire Department was contacted by LAPD around 1:46 a.m. where they went near the Lifeguard Tower 26 area to find the body. He has been confirmed dead by authorities at the age of 39.

Photo: WWE

Before competing in professional wrestling, Shad played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College. He would also work as a bodyguard for famous celebrities such as Britney Spears, Mike Tyson and P Diddy as mentioned by WWE.com in their statement reflecting on the late superstar’s accomplishments.

Shad entered the WWE as part of the tag team Cryme Time along with his partner JTG. They would become a fan favorite tag team as they provided some entertaining segments on the show. They would challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2009 but would be unsuccessful in their efforts.

In 2010, the team would split up with Shad turning on JTG. The two would have singles runs until their ultimate departures from the company.

Photo: WWE

Outside of the ring, Shad was known for his heroic acts. in 2016, he stopped an armed robbery from taking place in Coral Springs Florida as he pinned the robbers to the floor until the police came.

Shad also made appearances in various TV shows and movies such as “Brothers” and “Think Like A Man Too.” He also wrote a graphic novel along with Marc Caponi aka Muhammed Hassan called “Assassin And Son.”