NXT Results (5/20): Rhea Ripley And Io Shirai Battle In The Main Event, Match For NXT Takeover: In Your House Announced, And More

This edition of NXT came from the Performance Center in Orlando Florida. The show featured two Cruiserweight Championship tournament matches with Drake Maverick taking on Kushida and El Hijo de Fantasma facing off against Akira Tozawa. Plus Rhea Ripley goes one on one with Io Shirai.

Karrion Kross Defeated Liam Gray

Tommaso Ciampa came out after the match and introduced himself to Kross. Ciampa says Kross stands out with his entrance and presence. He says he is special too and let’s Kross know it’s going to be Ciampa and Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

El Hijo De Fantasma Defeated Akira Towzawa To Advance In The Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

Timothy Thatcher cuts a video promo saying he loved attacking Riddle last week. He challenges Riddle to a knock out or tap out match.

Shotzi Blackheart appeared in a vignette talking about how she loves to rock and showing off her tank. She talks about being raised by her dad who introduced her to rock and roll. She feels she could do anything to anyone at any time. She said she is not sorry for who she is. She crushes cars with her tank and says whoever is in her way will get crushed.

Mia Yim Defeated Santana Garrett

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae come out after the match. They taunt her. She claims Mia drops the ball because she panders to the fans. Johnny says they will show her what happens when someone gets an opportunity they don’t deserve. Mia attacks Johnny then Candice and Mia go at it. Candice and Johnny toss Mia out of the ring. Keith Lee comes to Mia’s aid. Keith and Mia run after them in the ring but Johnny and Candice escape.

Cameron Grimes appears in a video promo, gloating about his win over Finn Balor last week. He says it’s Grime time.

Drake Maverick is interviewed. Drake calls Kushida the best wrestler in the world. he says he is tired of second guessing himself and pep talks. He sais he’s doing one thing tonight and that is win.

Roderick Strong Defeated Dexter Loomis

Dexter Loomis attacks Strong and puts him in the choke hold on Strong. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish try to get Dexter off but he won’t let go. Velveteen Dream attacks Cole from behind then took out Bobby Fish. Dream kicked Cole over the guard rail then went off the top rope to drop an elbow on Cole.

El Hijo De Fantasma hugs Akira Towzawa in the parking lot. Then the masked gang attacked Towzawa. Fantasma tried to help Akira but the gang escaped in their car before the damage was done.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan Defeated Ever Rise

Keith Lee is interviewed. He says he has a problem with this new Gargano way and what they tried to do to Mia.

Matt Riddle responds to Timothy Thatcher’s challenge. He says Timothy is not a stallion. He accepts the challenge but wants it in a cage.

Drake Maverick Defeated Kushida To Advance In The Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

Byron Saxton announced that next week it will be a triple threat match between Jake Atlas, Kushida and Drake Maverick where the winner will advance in the finals.

Damian Priest announced that he is coming for Finn Balor because he made a name for himself. He wants to face Balor at NXT Takeover where he will turn Balor into ash.

Io Shirai And Rhea Ripley Ended In A No Contest

Charlotte Flair attacked Io Shirai and Rhea in the ring with a spear. The show ended with Charlotte standing tall in the ring with the NXT Women’s Championship.

Opinion: Tonight was your average show. The matches of the night for me were the Cruiserweight matches especially Drake Maverick since there was a story there with him. Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley also had a very good showing as their main event match. The standoff with Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross was another highlight as well. Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano should be somewhat interesting but other than that, the rest kind of felt like filler.