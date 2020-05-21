Watford captain Troy Deeney refuses to return to training for possible English Premier League resumption

According to TSN on Tuesday, Watford captain Troy Deeney of Birmingham, England has decided not to return to training for a possible return of the 2020 English Premier League season. The 31-year-old striker believes it is just too unsafe at the moment to go on the football field with his teammates, and wants to protect his child from getting coronavirus. Deeney also does not understand why soccer players are now returning to training when the British Government believes it is unsafe to even get a haircut at this time.

So far one unnamed Watford player and two staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. In Great Britain, there have been 250,908 cases of coronavirus and 36,042 deaths.

The English Premier League decided to put its season on hiatus on March 13, and has not announced a firm date as of yet when they do (or if) plan to return. At that time, Watford is tied for 16th place in the English Premier League alongside West Ham United and Bournemouth. All three teams had 27 points.

The rest of the season is critical for Watford. That is because they are currently battling Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa to avoid relegation. Of the 20 teams in the English Premier League, the top 17 qualify for the 2021 top division in England.

Deeney currently leads Watford with six goals this season. That is quite the achievement when you consider the fact he missed nine games from August 24 to November 2 due to knee surgery.

There is no doubt that Deeney has a huge presence in the Watford lineup. In the nine games he missed, Watford did not win any contest and had a record of four losses and five draws. The most significant defeat was an 8-0 loss to Manchester City on September 21. When Deeney is playing for Watford, they are much more respectable at six wins, 10 losses, and four draws.

Deeney’s first goal this season was a key insurance marker in a shocking 2-0 Watford win over Manchester United on December 22. He also scored twice in a 3-0 Watford win over Aston Villa on December 28, and one goal each in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth on January 12 and in a 3-0 gigantic Watford win over Liverpool on February 29. The fact that Watford clobbered Liverpool was stunning to say the least when you consider the fact Liverpool leads the English Premier League with 82 points and has only lost one game all season long (the 3-0 loss to Deeney and Watford).