Kai Havertz is becoming one of Germany's rising soccer stars

He is only 20 years of age, but Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz (also known as King Kai) is quickly becoming a player German soccer fans need to keep an eye on. The native of Aachen, Germany put his skills on display Saturday when he notched two goals in a 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen win over Monchengladbach.

It did not take Havertz long to put Bayer Leverkusen on the scoreboard. In the seventh minute, according to Melissa Reddy of The Independent, he showed exceptional acceleration and ability to get by the Monchengladbach defense before scoring his ninth Bundesliga goal of the season. Then in the 58th minute, Havertz scored the game winning goal on a penalty kick.

There is no doubt that Havertz has been red hot for Bayer Leverkusen as of late. After only having four goals and two assists in his first 18 Bundesliga games in 2019-20, Havertz now has six goals and three assists in his last six games and has at least one goal or one assist in each of the last six contests. Since the coronavirus return, Havertz now has four goals in two games. He also scored two goals in a 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen win over Werder Bremen on Monday.

What is also stunning about Havertz is that he has been in the Bundesliga already now for four seasons even though he is only 20 years of age. Over that time, he has scored 34 Bundesliga goals, including 17 goals in 2018-19, and 10 goals now in 2019-20.

Now there are questions if Bayer Leverkusen can keep Havertz long term. There are currently rumors that Havertz might be joining Liverpool or Chelsea in the English Premier League next season.

With the win on Saturday, Bayer Leverkusen moved past Borussia Monchengladbach into third place in the Bundesliga with 53 points. The top four teams in the Bundesliga advance to the Champions League group stage. Besides Borussia Monchengladbach, the other team battling Bayer Leverkusen for a Champions League group stage spot is RB Leipzig, which sits fifth in the Bundesliga with 51 points.

There is no doubt that Bayer Leverkusen is in a difficult part of their Bundesliga schedule. Their game against Borussia Monchengladbach was the first of five games where their opponent is at or above .500. Between now and the middle of June, Bayer Leverkusen will play Vfl Wolfsburg on May 26, SC Freiburg on May 29, Bayern Munich on June 6, and Schalke 04 on June 14.