Look: Fan gets creative in building mini Dodger Stadium in his backyard

Sports fans are so starved for action that they’re taking matters into their own hands to scratch their itch.

Some have been going back and watching their favorite team’s old games, especially if they managed to make a championship run or two. It’s always great to revisit success.

One particular fan, however, has gone above and beyond everyone else, and that’s why he’s been getting so much notoriety this week. This Dodgers fan even built a replica of his favorite team’s stadium in his backyard, and it’s pretty sick.

This fan built a mini Dodger Stadium in his backyard. 🔥 (via Ben Massé/FB, Official Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Group) pic.twitter.com/Tx48U8lqbJ — MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2020

Mini Dodger Stadium — we like it.