Thursday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Samsung Lions at Lotte Giants — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.

Boxing

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Patrick Hyland (04/16/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Chris Martin (12/20/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Jesus Cuellar vs. Abner Mares (12/11/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Jesus Cuellar vs. Jonathan Oquendo (12/05/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Jesus Cuellar vs. Ruben Tamayo (12/20/2014) — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Baseball

2010 College World Series

Final, Game 2: South Carolina vs. UCLA (06/29/2010) — SEC Network, noon

2017 College World Series

Final, Game 2: Florida vs. LSU (06/27/2019) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

2002 Rose Bowl

Miami (FL) vs. Nebraska (01/01/2002) — ESPNU, noon

2003 Fiesta Bowl

Miami (FL) vs. Ohio State (01/03/2003) — ESPN, 7 p,.m.

Ohio State at Purdue (11/09/2002) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Bowls, Polls and Champions — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

2019 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

North Carolina vs. Syracuse (10/12/2019) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 9 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. High Point (10/08/2019) — ACC Network, noon

Virginia vs. James Madison (10/15/2019) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Women’s

Boston College vs. North Carolina (10/17/2019) — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

North Carolina State vs. Virginia Tech (10/13/2019) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Florida State vs. Virginia (10/13/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

2015 Women’s College World Series

Game 12: LSU vs. Michigan (05/31/2015) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Florida at LSU (03/26/2016) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Utah (05/22/2016) — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

eSports

Red Bull Homestretch

Race 3 — ESPN2, noon

NBA 2K League

Week 5 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

2019 Irish Open

1st Round (07/04/2019) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour

2005 St. Jude Classic

Final Round (05/29/2005) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2001 Greater Greensboro Classic

Final Round (06/10/2001) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Frank Beard, Doug Sanders and Arnold Palmer — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Jack Nicklaus vs. Gary Player — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Men’s Individual All-Around Final (10/11/2019) — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2018 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2019 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

1988 World Series

Game 1: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/15/1988) — MLB Network, 9 a.m. & 11 p.m.

Game 2: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/16/1988) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers at Oakland Athletics (10/19/1988) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers at Oakland Athletics (10/20/1988) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: 1988 World Series, Game 1 — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Only in Hollywood — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Walk-Off Stories: Improbably Gibson — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Alsco Uniforms 500, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Race — FS1, 7 p.m. (postponed from 05/27)

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

1995 NBA Finals

Game 4: Orlando Magic at Houston Rockets (06/14/1995) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

1994 NBA Finals

Game 5: Houston Rockets at New York Knicks (06/17/1995) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

2002 Western Conference Finals

Game 4: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers (05/26/2002) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

2016 Western Conference Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/28/2016) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Game 7: Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors (05/30/2016) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

2019 AFC Divisional Playoff Game

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (01/12/2020) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2011 AFC Wild Card Game: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos (01/08/2012) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2014 NFC Championship Game: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (01/18/2015) — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

John Riggins: A Football Life — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Dexter Manley: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Doug Williams: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

2002 Eastern Conference Final

Game 1: Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes (05/16/2002) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes (05/19/2002) — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Game 3: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs (05/21/2002) — NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs (05/23/2002) — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes (05/25/2002) — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs (05/28/2002) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2015 Western Conference Final

Game 5: Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks (05/25/2015) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

2012 Los Angeles Kings Stanley Cup Championship Video — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

BundesGol — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Packer and Durham: Weekly at Home — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.